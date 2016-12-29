City council discusses parks during work session

The group discussed the potential Lebanon-Wilson County industrial park on Sparta Pike and groups to oversee renovations at Don Fox Park and the creation of the future city park on the west side of Lebanon.

The Lebanon City Council approved rezoning for the potential 330-acre industrial park on second reading earlier this month.

The property, located between Cainsville Road and Sparta Pike and south of Interstate 40, has Tennessee Valley Authority lines running through it and railroad tracks beside it, which has led to it being called a prime location for advanced manufacturing jobs by city officials.

G.C. Hixson, Wilson County Economic and Community Development Board director, said the project would require a $6.9 million investment for the property, which would be split between the city and county to be paid over five years, interest free.

Hixson said Caleb Thorne and Ragan-Smith have done quite bit of work on the project, but more steps are to come.

“If the city and council participate in this, you have to get the state department of economic development and comptroller to say you have the ability to do it,” Hixson said.

“It’s getting to the point where someone has to say, ‘it makes sense and we’re interested in making a commitment. I’m not asking for that tonight,” said Hixson, who said he just wanted to make group aware of progress.

“We don’t want to spend a lot of money and have environmental work done and have an application go to the state and be told it’s not a good investment.”

Lebanon Finance Director Robert Springer said city would possibly have to seek new revenue to help fund its portion for the park.

“I can’t think of a better place for this,” said Councilor Tick Bryan, who joined other councilors who expressed positive sentiments about the park.

Councilor Joey Carmack discussed the Don Fox repair committee during the work session. The committee will oversee the future repair and upgrades, not to exceed $500,000, for the 21-year-old park.

Carmack said committee members include Mark Lee, Sue Vanatta, David Hale, Don Fox and one more person to be appointed by the council.

“They are looking forward to coming on the committee and being able to be a part of this. I know a lot of people are not wanting to tear it down but keep it, so that’ll be up to them to help decide,” Carmack said.

Carmack said Lebanon Parks and Recreation director William Porter has submitted an idea for the playground renovation that would replace the wood on the main playground.

“I understand the sentimental connection, but from a liability standpoint, we need to look at other materials,” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said.

Councilors agreed loose nails, wood splits and other factors lead to the need to replace the material. Carmack said a brick wall could be placed at the playground entrance with the names currently engraved in the wood pieces.

Councilors also relayed concerns from residents about the protection aspect of the park.

“I’ve had some people raise concerns. Twenty-five years ago when this was built, times were not like they are today,” said Carmack. “I had a lady come to me and say she couldn’t relax with her children in there and she had to follow them throughout the whole park. It’s got some places. I know when I when I was little, there were places a kid could go under there and get stuck and no one know it for hours.”

“I know every time I’ve taken my grandchild in there, I have to be with her. I can’t sit outside and expect her to come back out, especially if you think of all the different ways you can get into that thing,” Bryan said.

Councilor Rick Bell also discussed the makeup of the committee to oversee the formation of the $5 million park on the west side of Lebanon in the Hamilton Springs development.

Bell said he would like committee to be made up of one person appointed by each councilor and three appointees by the mayor for nine-member team. He said he would like appointees to come from each ward, so the entire city is represented.

The group will work with developers and architects and report to the mayor and city council.

Springer said the council authorized a 25-year, fixed rate loan and the estimated debt service annually would be approximately $250,000. Springer said the interest rate would be 2.29 percent and subject to change every five years.

“The loan is set up with a ‘draw’ feature. Therefore, the city would not be paying interest/principal on the full amount for the first several years,” he said earlier this month.

The park’s early concept plan called for an amphitheater, park shelters, gladiator seating, restrooms, picnic pavilions, playgrounds, great lawn, changing rooms and food truck lane, among other items.