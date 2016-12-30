Council to discuss Hartmann Drive study

The study, to be conducted by Ragan-Smith Associates, will analyze Hartmann Drive and design a plan for future development along the corridor.

“At the end of the day, it gives the ability to create the path or map that the community wants and desires for Hartmann Drive, or wherever the focus may be,” said Caleb Thorne with Ragan-Smith.

Thorne said the process, expected to take 8-10 months, would be divided into four phases, establishing goals and project background, inventory and analysis, visioning and design workshop and land use corridor document.

Thorne said the phases would include several portions dedicated to stakeholder feedback, especially the visioning and design workshop.

The five-day visioning and designer workshop will be held to help develop a conceptual land use plan that will be the basis for the overlay and/or design guidelines. The conceptual plan will consider transportation, land use and economic market analysis, identification and establishment of character areas along the corridor and recommendations on how to achieve the community’s vision.

“It gives staff a real good tool to help them place the vision that the community wants for the area,” Thorne said of the conceptual plan.

Thorne said the eventual guideline would scale back the one-on-one interaction between planning staff and developers to achieve certain design speculations.

Councilor Tick Bryan said he thinks the study would benefit one of the busiest intersections in the city.

“You stand in Walgreen’s parking lot 4 p.m. any day of the week on Hartmann Drive, and it’s unbelievable,” Bryan said of the Hartmann Drive and West Main Street intersection.

In other business, the council will discuss:

• Cedar City Trail Phase V funds.

• a Highway 70 and Highway 109 force main upsizing project.

• the proposed Cumberland University Historic Preservation District.