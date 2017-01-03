Council approves historic district

Three residents who live within the area that will be designated as the historic district voiced their opposition to the historic district, and one resident voiced support for it.

The historic district includes parts of Cumberland University and Immanuel Baptist Church, as well as property owned by 139 different landowners.

Tracey Parks, chairman of the Historic Preservation Commission, spoke in favor of the ordinance to create the historic district.

“It’s beneficial to the town and to the citizens who live in the district, even those who are against it,” Parks said.

Parks said he lives in the district, so when he recommended approval, it was an ordinance that will affect him. He also said the city would not be taking from any of the landowners affected by the historic district.

“These are simply matters of zoning,” Parks said.

The Lebanon Planning Commission recommended approval by an 8-0 vote in a Sept. 20 meeting.

Also during the Tuesday city council meeting, Mayor Bernie Ash and Councilor Fred Burton presented the Legends of Lebanon award to B.F. “Jack” Lowery.

In addressing the mayor, councilors and others in attendance, Lowery said his love for the city is unmatched.

“I’m forever indebted to the city of Lebanon,” he said. “I love this city and this county.”

In other business, the council:

• approved a certificate of compliance for Southern Spirits Discount Liquor & Wine at 1150 Sparta Pike.

• did not approve an ordinance to rescind a previous resolution and to reject all bids for the existing Highway 70 and Highway 109 Force Main Upsizing Project Phase II and rebuild the project in whole. The ordinance had two different versions. Councilors voted against the first version and the second version failed due to a lack of a motion for approval.

• approved a resolution to establish a performance bonus for police field training officers.

• approved a resolution to create a West Side Park Development and Construction Oversight Task Force.

• approved a resolution to establish a Don Fox Park Advisory Team, sponsored by Councilor Joey Carmack.

• deferred an ordinance to buy reporting, scheduling and responding software for the fire department until the next council meeting. The issue will be further discussed in a work session scheduled for Friday at 5:30 p.m.

• approved the first reading of an ordinance to authorize a budget amendment for the Cedar City Trail Phase V to appropriate funds not used in the previous fiscal year.

• approved a resolution in support of the Tennessee Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division for airport equipment grant application.

• approved a resolution to update the property disposal program portion of the city’s purchasing guide.

• approved a resolution to adopt the city personnel rules and regulations police revisions relative to rules X, XI and XVI.