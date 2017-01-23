Bill takes another shot at EBT recipients

Rep. Micah Van Huss, R-Jonesborough, introduced the bill that would require certain amounts of work, community service, education or job-seeking activities for SNAP recipients.

Under the bill, any SNAP recipient would be required to submit proof of continuing compliance of one of four conditions: employed at least 20 hours each week; engaged in at least 24 hours of community service each month; participated at an employment center in classes to improve skills in or actively seeking employment for at least 20 hours each week; or enrolled as a full-time student in an institution of higher education and making progress toward a degree.

However, there are exemptions under the bill, which include an adult recipient who is a single parent with custody of a child under the age of 12 or to an adult recipient who is not an able-bodied person capable or compliance.

Rep. Shelia Butt, R-Columbia, pulled her bill last week after she said she discovered it would take an “act of Congress” to make any changes to the state’s SNAP program.

Under the bill, EBT card recipients would not be able to buy food that is high in calories, sugar and fat without any nutritional value, including, but not limited to, soda, ice cream, candy, cookies, cakes and similar items, as recommended by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Many states over the years have asked for a waiver to be able to make changes to the program and not one has ever been granted. That being the case, I have decided not to run the legislation at this time,” Butt said in a press release last week. “There is a new administration coming in Washington on Friday and there is the real possibility that state’s rights will be recognized to run their own states, their own programs, defend their own Constitutions and spend their money without hundreds of strings attached from the federal government.”

In Wilson County, 11,305 residents and 5,279 households received SNAP benefits as of November, the last date available for the statistic.

“In the meantime, [House Bill 43] has generated much discussion across the state and even into other states as well. I, personally, hope we would all make good choices and encourage each other to do so. If and when we don’t, it becomes very costly for our health, our health care and the health care of our families,” Butt said.