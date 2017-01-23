Commission rejects school projects

The group rejected a reallocation of funds for the construction of a portion of Gladeville middle school, track renovations at Wilson Central High School and construction of a West Wilson Middle School field house.

The Wilson County Commission approved funds for renovations at Carroll-Oakland Elementary School in 2014, which resulted in $335,483.51 remaining once the project completed.

The rejected resolution would have authorized using $64,683.51 from that remaining proceeds on the West Wilson field house and $270,800 for the Gladeville middle school construction.

Another $270,800 would have been amended as a part of the Gladeville middle school construction resolution, approved in December, to complete track renovations at Wilson Central High School.

Commissioner Kenny Reich, who spoke on behalf of some Carroll-Oakland parents, some of which were in attendance, argued the money should be used for a Carroll-Oakland project – baseball and softball field restrooms – instead of being used for use at another school.

Reich said parents believed there was no money available for the project, which is why they raised the issue after they discovered the resolution.

Commissioner Wendell Marlowe, West Wilson principal, said the school has waited years for the field house after the building was cut from the original plans. Marlowe, among other commissioners, also argued that the practice of utilizing leftover funds for use at other facilities is a common practice.

Commissioner Becky Siever said although the original money was used for renovations at Carroll-Oakland, the remaining money did not belong to the school and the Wilson County school board was not obligated to use any remaining funds for projects at the school.

Commissioner Jeff Joines created some confusion with an amendment, which ultimately failed, that would have used a portion of funds designated for renovations at the Old Lebanon High School for use by the Wilson County Election Commission for the school projects.

Joines said the amendment would not have altered the plans for the election commission, but several commissioners questioned the process.

Wilson County Schools director Donna Wright said there was some urgency with starting the Wilson Central track renovations because of the start of school and football season in the fall, but would be willing to work on some form of alternative funding plan at the commission’s request.

The Wilson County school board approved to move forward on Wilson Central track renovations last year after the track’s condition and usage was discussed.

The group also balked at the possibility of deferring the resolution so more costs, such as the Carroll-Oakland bathroom costs, could be discovered.