Finance commissioner talks growth

Lebanon City Councilor Rob Cesternino introduced Springer to the club, and said that finance commissioner is a critical role in local government.

“In my estimation, in my six years since I’ve been an elected official, this is probably the most important position in the city,” he said.

“Probably the best decision that [former] Mayor [Philip] Craighead made was to bring Rob Springer in as the finance commissioner, because the capabilities of every single department hinge on his ability to get them the funds and the resources to operate efficiently and provide the best quality of services for our citizens.”

Springer said Lebanon is in an advantageous position due to continued growth of the city.

“Most citizens of Lebanon do not realize the strong financial position and how blessed this city is,” Springer said. “Not only is Lebanon located in one of the better-positioned states as far as economic growth, but the city is doing very well inside the state.”

Lebanon will become the first city in the state to do bi-annual budgeting, which is a project Springer spearheaded.

“We do believe that will increase our city’s efficiency,” Springer said.

While the growth brings many good things, Springer said there are also many challenges the city faces related to growth.

“More growth brings more residents and more businesses,” Springer said. “More businesses bring the need for more police officers, more police cars, more firemen, more fire trucks, more sanitation trucks, more sanitation truck drivers and the question becomes, Who pays for the items required by new growth?”

Springer said the dilemma for cities experiencing exponential growth is whether the residents pay for the growth or whether the growth pays for itself.

“There’s not a simple answer,” he said. “It sounds like a simple question, but it’s not. And it is one that we’re going to struggle with.”

Many municipal governments set up what is called intergenerational debt structuring to allow future generations who will use something from the city government to help pay for it.

“The current debt does not all fall on current tax payers,” he said. “If my children are served by something in the city, my children should help pay for it.”

Another challenge the city faces is the loss of sales tax revenue to Mt. Juliet. Many new residents in Lebanon live in the west part of town, and it is more convenient for them to do shopping in Mt. Juliet.

Springer said he would like to see the city address that problem by adding a quality grocery store on Highway 109 to provide for that part of Lebanon.

“Don’t ever underestimate the revenue of grocery shopping,” he said.

Springer said he would like the city to be able to diversify its revenue sources. Currently, 47 percent of all general fund revenue in the city comes from sales tax revenue, he said.

“In the business world, a business who is not diversified in revenue source faces much greater risk than those diversified,” Springer said. “It has been a priority with me to try to see if we can do some balance work here. No local government can ever recession-proof itself, but it’s a tremendous advantage to try to have a balance in revenue sources.”

Springer said another financial challenge for the city is what services the city should offer its citizens.

“We have citizens who call our office and say they believe in limited government that provides fire, police, streets, planning, zoning, water, sewer and that’s it,” Springer said.

“Then you have a significant number of others who call and believe the government should provide a wide range of quality-of-life or private-sector items like entertainment, special events, trash pickup. That debate is not going away. It’s going to intensify as we continue to grow. As you continue to grow, so do the costs of those services you’re trying to provide.”

Even with the challenges that growth brings, Springer said, it is better than the alternative.

“We have many sister cities in this state who suffer from challenges of decline, and that’s a whole different set of circumstances,” he said. “The choices we have before us are very positive choices.”

Springer grew up in Montgomery, Ala. He and his wife, Betty Springer, have three children.

Springer has held various positions, including commodity specialist and lobbyist for Alabama Farm Bureau, Alabama state executive director of USDA’s Farm Service Agency and national deputy administrator of USDA’s Farm Service Agency in Washington, D.C.

The Lebanon Noon Rotary Club meets each Tuesday at noon at the Lebanon Golf & Country Club for lunch, fellowship and networking. At each meeting, a prominent member of the community addresses club members.

For more information about the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club, visit lebanonnoonrotary.org.