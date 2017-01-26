Unemployment rate rises in all state counties

According to figures released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, December’s jobless rose to 3.9 percent, a 0.2 percent increase from November and a 0.4 percent decrease from the same time last year.

Rates in 25 counties came in less than 5 percent, 5 to 10 percent in 69 counties and greater than 10 percent in one county. Wilson County slipped to the fifth lowest in the state behind Williamson, Davidson, Rutherford and Sumner counties, respectively.

Lake County had the highest jobless rate with 10.2 percent.

Wilson County’s rate in December represented 2,630 unemployed workers compared to a 66,940-person workforce and does not include those who did not file with the labor department or no longer receive benefits.

Lebanon’s rate for December remained at 4.5 percent. The city’s rate represented 630 unemployed workers, compared to a 14,000-person labor force.

Mt. Juliet’s rate for December increased 0.2 percent from November’s 3.5 percent. The rate represented 590 unemployed workers compared to a 15,960-person labor force.

The Nashville-Murfreesboro metropolitan area, which includes Wilson County, rate also increased 0.2 percent to 3.9 in December. The rate represented 39,730 unemployed workers compared to a 1.03-million-person labor force.

Tennessee’s unemployment rate for November came in at 4.9 percent, a 0.1 percent increase from November. The statewide rate represented 155,100 jobless workers compared to a 3.15-million-person workforce.

The national unemployment rate for December increased 0.1 percent to at 4.7 percent. The rate represented 7.5 million unemployed workers compared to a workforce of nearly 160 million people.