Lebanon city council considers retail recruiter

Brooke Holbert led the presentation to the council, and he said the firm would work to market Lebanon as an attractive destination to a variety of retailers. The first step in that process would involve reaching out to the community to find what sorts of stores and restaurants the community wants.

“It’s about telling your story,” Holbert said.

Other Tennessee municipalities that have used the services of Retail Strategies include Cookeville and Oak Ridge, which recently entered into a three-year contract renewal with the firm, Holbert said.

Holbert added that retail accounts for more than 600,000 jobs in the state of Tennessee, and that physical retail stores still own 89 percent of the market share when compared to online retailers.

“We identified 125 different retailers that are in surrounding communities and not in this community,” Holbert said. “Those are retailers we could go after and recruit.”

The council was also updated by the Vision Committee with a presentation that included information from a survey of random city residents, gauging their thoughts on the current state of the city, including its strengths and weaknesses, as well as the direction of the city moving forward.

Among the concerns reported were transportation issues, lack of retail and dining and a lack of entertainment options.

When asked to describe the identity of Lebanon, many survey responders reported that they identified Lebanon as a small town. They were excited and worried about growth, and wanted to maintain a low crime rate.

Other identifying marks of Lebanon were cedar trees — including the Cedars of Lebanon State Park — and the Wilson County Fair.

Among the retailers that survey responders reported wanting the most were Target, Sam’s and Hobby Lobby.

The council briefly discussed several other items that will be on the agenda for Tuesday’s regular council meeting.