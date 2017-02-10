Haslam to present tax plan

House Finance Committee chair Rep. Terri Lynn Wilson, R-Lancaster, spoke about the plan Thursday during a Mt. Juliet town hall meeting and said Haslam or a representative will present the plan Wednesday at noon, while Art Laffer will offer a rebuttal and other options.

Laffer, member of former President Ronald Reagan’s Economic Policy Advisory Board, is known for his Laffer Curve economic theory.

“He goes all over the United States and brags about Tennessee and how we are the poster child on low tax, broad based and he says we’re doing something right,” Wilson said.

Haslam’s IMPROVE Act cuts the sales tax on groceries another half percent ($55 million) to 4.5 percent, while it increases the road user fee or gas tax by 7 cents for a gallon of gas and 12 cents for a gallon of diesel and increases car registration fees by $5 for the average passenger vehicle, which is expected to bring in $278 million in new dollars for Tennessee Department of Transportation projects.

“I’m very excited. There are about four or five plans that have been put in place,” Wilson said.

Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, spoke during the meeting about Rep. David Hawk, R-Greeneville, and his plan to address transportation needs.

Hawk’s plan would redirect a quarter of one percent of sales tax directly to the transportation fund, which should create about $291 million of reoccurring money every single year.

“David Hawk’s is the simplest and it will get us to where we want to be because of the numbers, not only because what can go into transportation is similar, but the money that comes back to the locals,” Wilson said.

Wilson said the committee would start listening to other IMPROVE Act alternatives Feb. 22 and began to make decisions on plans by March 1 when all funding plans have been heard.

“We want to make a decision. It’s time to make a decision on this,” Wilson said.