Treasury Department returns record-breaking number of unclaimed property claims

It was the highest number of claims returned by the Department. More than $34 million was returned last year with an average claim of $817.

Unclaimed property is money turned over to the state by businesses and organizations who cannot locate the rightful owners. Each year, millions of dollars are turned over, and the Tennessee Treasury Department works to get that money back to whom it belongs. In Tennessee, there is currently $789.2 million in unclaimed property still waiting to be returned.

The types of unclaimed funds that may be held include stocks, bonds, gift certificates, checks, unclaimed wages, refunds from utility or other companies, life insurance annuities that could not reach the beneficiary, and more. In Tennessee, the Unclaimed Property Division does not include real estate or physical items.

Treasury credits the significant increase in returns to the unclaimed property’s website at claimittn.gov. The searchable online database contains all unclaimed property in Tennessee dating to the beginning of the program. Visit claimittn.gov to search for a name, and can file a claim online. Treasury recommends searching for common misspellings of a name and addresses, as well.

There is no time limit in Tennessee to claim unclaimed property. It is held for the rightful owner or their legal beneficiaries until it is claimed. Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division works throughout the year using a variety of methods to track down the owners of these monies, and also provides a variety of ways for citizens to search for missing funds.

The Tennessee Treasury Department provides the unclaimed property service to citizens for free and will never ask anyone to pay a fee to claim money that belongs to them. If someone is asked to make a payment to process a claim for unclaimed property, be aware it’s a company that is not affiliated with the Tennessee Treasury Department.

Once a claim is received, the Unclaimed Property Division verifies the funds are truly going to the correct person. The time needed to process claims will vary on the information provided; some claims can be returned in as little as two weeks, but others may take longer. The division does expedite claims filed through claimittn.gov.