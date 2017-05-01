Mayor, councilor discuss city issues at work session

Other councilors were not present due to a variety of reasons, according to Ash, who announced at the beginning of the meeting he had received correspondence from members of the council.

Joey Carmack missed the meeting due to dental issues, Rob Cesternino had a work commitment and Rick Bell had received answers regarding the agenda from department heads prior to the work session.

The Wilson County Black History Committee seeks the donation of a portable classroom or modified mobile home from the city. The portable originally belonged to Wilson County Schools, but the school system was unable to directly donate the portable, so it is going through the city.

Planning Director Paul Corder said the portable could not be used under current zoning codes unless it has a cement foundation. If the portable is donated, the committee will need to bring a site plan before the Planning Commission, Corder said.

Corder said he discussed the issues with members of the committee Friday and Monday.

Ash and Crowell also discussed several budget line item transfers with Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice, who attended the meeting. The transfers were mostly due to new equipment purchases following the hiring of new police officers, Justice said.

“We’ve got a lot of good people,” Justice said. “We’re lucky enough to hire some more good folks.”

The council will meet in its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall. The work sessions are scheduled for the Monday prior to each council meeting so the mayor and council will have a chance to discuss each issue on the agenda prior to the meetings.