County to discuss more tourism funding

The committee agreed to allocate $8,000 to the tourism department to temporarily fund an additional full-time employee.

Commissioner Sue Vanatta presented the budget request on behalf of tourism director Jenny Bennett, who currently has a part-time assistant in the department. Vanatta said Bennett is in need of full-time assistant based on activity relative to tourism in the county.

Vanatta recommended designating a larger percentage of hotel-motel tax revenue to the department to support the assistant’s move from part-time to full-time. However, the committee, spearheaded by Commissioner Mike Justice, agreed to allocate $8,000 from the county’s general fund to fund the full-time position until the commission approves the 2018 budget.

The commission will also honor the 2017 Wilson County Teacher of the Year nominees. Southside Elementary School physical education teacher Melissa Granstaff took home the award earlier this year.

“I strive to build positive relationships with my students by learning their interests, embracing their individuality and treating them with respect. I am so fortunate to do what I love and love what I’m doing,” Granstaff said in her submission letter.

The commission will also discuss several department budget amendments for the health department, James E. Ward Agricultural Center, county clerk, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and others.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.