Lawmakers pass unclaimed property legislation

Sponsored by Sen. Doug Overbey, R-Maryville, and Rep. Andrew Farmer, R-Sevierville, the legislation was modeled after the Revised Uniform Unclaimed Property Act adopted by the Uniform Law Commission last summer

Tennessee will become the third state in the nation to pass a version of the uniform reform bill, which will allow for even greater efficiency in returning missing money to Tennesseans.

The Tennessee Treasury Department administers the Division of Unclaimed Property. Unclaimed property is money that has been turned over to the state by businesses and organizations that cannot locate the rightful owners.

Millions of missing dollars are turned in to the state every year, and the Unclaimed Property Division works to return the money to the rightful owner. There is no time limit on claiming unclaimed property in Tennessee. At the end of fiscal year 2016, there was $789.2 million in unclaimed property in Tennessee still waiting to be claimed.

The Tennessee Uniform Unclaimed Property Act passed by the legislature this week modernizes current unclaimed property laws, addressing new types of property and changes in technology. The act will reduce the general abandonment period for property from five to three years, allowing the state to begin searching for rightful owners sooner than in the past.

It will also increase efficiency by allowing the state treasurer to directly return unclaimed property belonging to governmental entities without a filed claim.

“I am grateful to the Tennessee state Senate and House of Representatives for their support of this legislation,” said Treasurer David Lillard. “Under the leadership of Chairman Doug Overbey and Rep. Andrew Farmer, the reform legislation passed overwhelmingly in both houses. We appreciate their support for making improvements to this important consumer protection program.”

To learn more about unclaimed property or to search for any missing money, visit treasury.tn.gov/unclaim.