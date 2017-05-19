County planners crack down on borrow pits

In Middle Tennessee, several borrow pits have been set up under the guise of a pond, according to Tom Brashear, Wilson County planning director.

New rules would require increased buffers and stabilization at the site, as determined by Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation standards. They would come in the form of an amendment to the county’s street ordinance.

Brashear said the requirements would allow the county to better enforce existing laws regarding borrow pits.

Brashear also said the county is forced to address the issue due to changing regulations in nearby counties that brought borrow pits to the area.

“Other people will look at it and say ‘well, you’re not solving the problems, you’re just pushing them off onto the next guy,’” Brashear said. “There’s alligators on every side of this issue.”

The recommendation will go to before the Wilson County Urban Type Facilities Board. That board will consider the opinion of the planning commission and make a recommendation to the Wilson County Commission.

Brashear said the end result could be different.

“Lots of changes could be made by the time county commission sees it and makes a decision,” he said.

In other business, the commission approved a sketch plat for Hawthonre Valley Phase 3, which includes 133 lots, and preliminary plans for the Dobson, Hall and Barney property that includes four lots on Richmond Road and the Roy P. Nothern Estate that includes three lots on Cairo Bend Road.