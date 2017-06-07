City clarifies summer pool plans for children

Councilors Joey Carmack and Rob Cesternino discussed the issue during Tuesday night’s Lebanon City Council work session, but no action was formally taken during the meeting, and councilors can’t take action on items during a work session, by law.

Carmack said he felt children, potentially 10 years and younger, should be allowed free entry into the Jimmy Floyd pool until renovations at the Don Fox Park are completed.

“I want to say that it is unfortunate that we were unable to do the emergency purchase and get the pool fixed sooner than later, but I am glad that I had the support of the council to be able to get a resolution passed in order to get the waiting pool opened as soon as physically possible,” Carmack said after the meeting.

The Democrat’s initial report on the meetings generated several questions from parents Tuesday night and Wednesday on Facebook. On Wednesday, the Jimmy Floyd Family Center’s Facebook page attempted to address some of those questions.

According to Jimmy Floyd officials, children 10 and younger will be admitted for free to swim in the center’s pool only if they live within the city limits until the wading pool is repaired.

Carmack further fielded questions Wednesday that were previously unanswered. He said Jimmy Floyd Family Center director Tim Hill told him Tuesday the wading pool should be repaired within about three weeks. Until that time, children 10 and younger and their parents will be admitted for free to swim in the center’s pool only if they live within the city limits until the wading pool is repaired.

“We were trying to do what is best for the citizens of the city,” Carmack said Wednesday.

Carmack also said Hill and other center workers will check each person’s address on his or her driver’s license to determine free admittance. Those admitted free, he said, would only have pool access. Carmack said no refunds would be issued to those parents who had previously paid for summer memberships to the center for their children.

“I really don’t think there will be an impact to those people who have memberships,” Carmack said.

Carmack said about 10 children and their parents were reportedly admitted to the center Wednesday for free.

Cesternino echoed Carmack’s sentiments Wednesday and agreed with both the plan and its implementation.

The Don Fox Park wading pool, expected to open Memorial Day weekend, remains closed to the public after Tim Hill said a faulty pool liner caused the closure.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Carmack and Cesternino favored making an emergency purchase for repairs to the pool, which Hill said could cost around $40,000. However, Lebanon purchasing agent Lisa Lane said she did not believe the purchase qualified as an emergency under state law.

She said a bid packet would be prepared Wednesday morning with the bid opening slated for later in the day. She said under state law, the bid must remain open for a week before the council could accept a proposal.

Lane said the bid packet could set specifications for project start time, which the council felt should be immediately, and timeframe for project completion.

The Jimmy Floyd pool is open daily from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday, hours are from 1-5 p.m. Visiting the facility costs $4 for children 3-5 years old, $8 for children and adults 6-54 years old, $3 for seniors and is free for children 2 and younger.

Democrat staff writer Xavier Smith contributed to this report.