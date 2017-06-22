U.S Senate releases draft of health care bill

The 142-page draft is part of campaign promises by many Republic lawmakers to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Sen. Lamar Alexander said he sees benefits for Tennesseans in the current form of the bill.

“I’m going to continue to review this draft,” said Alexander, R-Tenn. “I’m going to see what it costs when the Congressional Budget Office gives its report. Then, I’m going to stay focused on it next week as the bill goes to the Senate floor – where it will be subject to virtually unlimited amendments – and my focus will be on how it affects Tennesseans.”

Sen. Bob Corker echoed Alexander’s intent to focus on the impact the bill could have on Tennesseans.

“Under the current health care system, families in Tennessee and across our country face rising costs and have limited choices,” said Corker, R-Tenn. “Congress has a responsibility to resolve these issues and stabilize the individual insurance market, and over the next several days, I will take time to fully review the legislative text and seek input from a wide range of stakeholders across our state. I will make a final decision based on whether this legislation, on the whole, is better than what is in place today.”

The Democratic National Committee listed Thursday ways the health care bill could negatively affect Tennesseans.

“Under the ACA, 266,000 Tennesseans gained health insurance and the Tennessee uninsured rate dropped by more than a quarter,” said Vedant Patel, DNC spokesperson.

“Despite poll after poll showing Americans across the country overwhelmingly oppose [President Donald] Trump and Republicans’ efforts to take their health care away, Republicans are turning their back on Tennesseans.”

According to the DNC, the bill will hurt people with pre-existing conditions by allowing states to opt out of providing essential health benefits, including maternity care, substance abuse treatment and mental health care.

Alexander said the bill would not make any change in the law protecting people with pre-existing conditions.

According to a report from the Century Foundation, a non-partisan think tank, the proposed health care bill would increase the number of uninsured Americans, raise health care premiums by as much as 20 percent, raise out-of-pocket costs and deductibles, allow states to remove protections for people with pre-existing conditions, end Medicaid expansion and give tax breaks to wealthy Americans, drug companies and insurance providers. The report is available online at tcf.org.

Former President Barack Obama, in a post published on his Facebook page, called on senators to put aside partisanship and do what is in the best interest of the American people.

“Simply put, if there’s a chance you might get sick, get old or start a family – this bill will do you harm,” Obama said. “And small tweaks over the course of the next couple of weeks, under the guise of making these bills easier to stomach, cannot change the fundamental meanness at the core of this legislation.”

The draft is a modified version of a bill presented to the Senate from the U.S. House, which passed its bill last month. The Senate is expected to vote on the bill next week, according to Alexander.

The draft of the health care bill may be read in its entirety online at budget.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/SENATEHEALTHCARE.pdf.