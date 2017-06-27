Planning commission OKs Hunters Point rezoning

The group approved a rezoning request from Hunter’s Point Golf Club for about 120 acres at 1500 Hunter’s Point Pike to change the property to commercial neighborhood from commercial general.

Planning staff said the future land use plan identifies the area as residential mixed use, which is identified as 85 percent residential and 15 percent commercial. The commercial neighborhood zoning fits the future land use plan as it allows both residential and commercial uses and both single family and multi-family residential uses.

Planning staff said if 20 percent of the land is used for infrastructure, about 694 single family and 1,665 multi-family units could fit on the site. Charley Dean of Dean Design Group said there are no plans for apartments on the site at this time.

Additional permitted uses under a commercial neighborhood zone include: healthcare, automotive parking, financial, consultative and administrative services, food and beverage services, general retail trade, medical services and more.

The commission also approved a rezoning request by Jack and Rick Bell for about 94 acres at 2135 Lebanon Road to commercial neighborhood from low-density family residential.

The city’s future land use plan also identifies the area as residential mixed use, noting that 20 percent of the land is used for infrastructure, about 545 single family units and 1,308 multi-family units could fit on the site.

The Lebanon City Council is expected to hear both items next month.