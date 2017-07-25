Alexander, Corker praise vote to debate Affordable Care Act repeal

“Every senator – on both sides of the aisle – will now have the opportunity to offer amendments and have their voice heard on the Senate floor, and I am hopeful that the final product developed by both chambers will be one that works better for the American people than what is in place today,” said U.S. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn.

“Every senator, Republican and Democrat alike, will now have a virtually unlimited opportunity to debate and offer amendments to help put together a health care bill that helps Americans. Throughout this process, my focus will be on Tennessee, where 350,000 Tennesseans who buy their insurance in the collapsing individual market—songwriters, farmers, the self-employed, small businessmen and women—may find themselves with zero options in 2018 and 2019,” said Senate health committee chairman Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.

U.S. Senate Republicans unveiled an amended health care bill earlier this month, better known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act.

“My first concern with the Senate health care bill is helping the 162,000 low-income Tennesseans who currently have no help with their health insurance and the 350,000 Tennesseans who may not be able to buy insurance in the individual market next year,” Alexander said earlier this month. “The revised Senate health care bill ensures financial assistance for those 162,000 Tennesseans and includes an additional $70 billion to help lower-income Americans in the individual market in Tennessee and elsewhere be able to buy a reasonable health insurance policy.”

Changes in the Senate Republican’s original bill include an amendment from Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, that allows insurers to offer cheaper, minimal plans that cover fewer services as long as the plans cover essential benefits defined in the Affordable Care Act.

“I very much appreciate the way Senate leadership has taken input as they worked to craft this legislation,” Corker said earlier . “As we debate the bill next week, every senator – on both sides of the aisle – will have the opportunity to offer amendments and have their voice heard. I am encouraged by the direction of the bill and am hopeful the final product will be one that works better for the American people than what is in place today.”

Other changes included taxes on wealthier families and the ability for health savings accounts to fund health insurance premiums.

The revised bill also provides $45 billion to combat the nation’s opioid epidemic.

The revised bill also featured some of the same items from the original bill, including a provision that would repeal the Affordable Care Act’s requirement that every person has insurance and eliminates financial penalties for people who choose not to have health insurance.

The revised bill also keeps Medicaid changes the same as the original bill. The bill would slow spending on the program for elderly, low-income and disabled individuals and families.