Council approves term limits

The council previously approved the amendments for term limits totally 12 years each for serving on the city council and as mayor of the city, and those amendments were sent through state legislation.

Councilor Joey Carmack said during Thursday’s work session that he thought instituting term limits could take voting options away from Lebanon residents.

“It’s taking the rights away from the voters to vote for who they want to vote for,” he said.

Councilor Rob Cesternino, who led the push for the charter changes, said he believes most people favor term limits for politicians, citing a Facebook poll he conducted in which of the 150 people who voted, only two were against term limits.

The council also approved a pair of rezoning requests on Hunters Point Pike and Lebanon Road.

The group approved a rezoning request from Hunter’s Point Golf Club for about 120 acres at 1500 Hunter’s Point Pike to change the property to commercial neighborhood from commercial general.

Planning staff said the future land use plan identifies the area as residential mixed use, which is identified as 85 percent residential and 15 percent commercial. The commercial neighborhood zoning fits the future land use plan as it allows both residential and commercial uses and both single family and multi-family residential uses.

Planning staff said if 20 percent of the land is used for infrastructure, about 694 single family and 1,665 multi-family units could fit on the site. Charley Dean of Dean Design Group said in June there were no plans for apartments on the site.

Additional permitted uses under a commercial neighborhood zone include: healthcare, automotive parking, financial, consultative and administrative services, food and beverage services, general retail trade, medical services and more.

The group also approved a rezoning request by Jack and Rick Bell for about 94 acres at 2135 Lebanon Road to commercial neighborhood from low-density family residential.

The city’s future land use plan also identifies the area as residential mixed use, noting that 20 percent of the land is used for infrastructure, about 545 single family units and 1,308 multi-family units could fit on the site.

Democrat reporter Jake Old contributed to this report.