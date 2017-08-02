Black joins race for governor

Black has represented Tennessee’s Sixth District, which includes Wilson County, since 2011. Black announced her intentions with a campaign video.

“So what do you think the No. 1 job for our next governor should be? It’s simple: fight for what’s right. Most people in politics say the right things but they never fight for the right things. They’re too meek, or maybe even too weak. I’m Diane Black and I don’t back down,” Black said.

“In Tennessee, we’re conservative and we do things the right way, no matter what Hollywood or Washington thinks about it. We believe in absolute truths: right is right, wrong is wrong, truth is truth, God is God and a life is a life, and we don’t back down from any of it. That’s exactly the kind of governor I will be,” she said.

Black said she has shown the ability to stand up to fellow Republicans when necessary and touted her political background.

“You made me the first woman in history to chair the budget committee for the entire nation. I fought to stop the state income tax. I fought to pass Tennessee’s most important pro-life law ever, and I fought to cut wasteful spending,” she said.

Black said she believes in secure borders, spending cuts and “beating the liberals instead of caving in to them.”

Black will join other candidates in next year’s race: former Nashville mayor Karl Dean, Sen. Mae Beavers, former economic development director Randy Boyd, Tennessee House Speaker Beth Harwell and businessman Bill Lee.