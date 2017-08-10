Lebanon council discusses new playground, possible new housing

David Hale with the committee overseeing renovations presented the plans to the council. The presentation included diagrams of what the new park would include. The proposed playground is designed to accommodate children with and without special needs.

The playground would feature swing sets for children in wheelchairs, as well as special shaded areas with musical devices for children to play.

Due to special hybrid material used to build it, the proposed playground would be less expensive to maintain than the wooden one currently in use.

Hale stressed the importance of keeping the fence around the perimeter where donators were named.

“We don’t want to get rid of that,” said Hale. “We’ve had people coming up and taking their plaques because they think we’re going to get rid of them. Our plan is to keep all of those.”

In other business, the council discussed the possibility of annexing property on Highway 109, which would be the site for additional housing.

Lebanon planning director Paul Corder spoke out against the idea. Corder argued the city's population size can't handle expanding.

Councilor Rob Cesternino argued the area was perfect for housing development because of what the city plans to do in the area in the coming years.

The discussion ended when the council decided enough time was spent on the subject.

Lastly, new parking laws were discussed.

Under the new laws, police would have the discretion to fine vehicles improperly parked in the street.

Police chief Mike Justice said officers would have discretion on whether cars were parked incorrectly.

“If someone’s having a birthday party, and they have to use the street so everyone can park there, we’re not going to do anything about that,” said Justice. “It’s only when it becomes a problem for emergency vehicles trying to get in and out."

The council will next meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. At the Town Meeting Hall. A public hearing will start at 5:55 p.m.