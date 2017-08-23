Special plate to benefit state bees

Rep. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, and Wilson County native Jessica Dodds, founder of Honeybee Tennessee, worked together to get state approval to launch new specialty plates aimed at helping honeybees. The golden yellow plates feature a honeycomb background, the Honeybee Tennessee logo, depiction of honeybees and the words, “Save the Honey Bee.”

Honeybee Tennessee is required by the Tennessee Department of Revenue to pre-order 1,000 plates by June 2018 before the plates are officially put into production.

The plates are $35, and each includes about $15 that will be given to Honeybee Tennessee and the group’s efforts.

Dodds, who started working with honeybees in 2014, is a member of the Wilson County Beekeepers Association and volunteered last year when a truck hauling millions of honeybees overturned just outside of Mt. Juliet.

About 450 beehives were on the truck when it crashed, and some of the beehives broke, which caused bees to swarm the truck.

Once the plates go into production, the Tennessee Department of Revenue estimates it will take four to six months before the plates arrive at local county clerk offices across Tennessee.

The Department of Revenue will notify purchasers when plates are ready for pickup at local county clerk’s offices.

For more information and to order a plate, visit honeybeetn.org.