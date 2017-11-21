Council denies Carver Lane subdivision

The council unanimously denied the rezoning, plan-of-service and annexation requests for potentially 266 single-family homes on land that would have been zoned medium density residential 9,000 adjacent to Farmington Woods, which is low density.

The proposed plans would have allowed minimum lot sizes of 9,000 square feet adjacent to the minimum 20,000-square-foot lots in Farmington Woods.

Several residents voiced their concerns about the project’s impact on the community, including traffic and lifestyle. Some residents pointed to the potential increase of traffic at the intersection of Carver Lane and Main Street across from Dairy Queen.

The Lebanon Planning Commission voted to send the plans to the council with a negative recommendation during its September meeting. Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash also spoke out against the development during the meeting.

“I want to see rooftops in Lebanon. Rooftops do bring business, but my overriding concern is quality of life, safety and the property values we already have,” said Ash, who ran his mayoral campaign on quality development in the city. “To add these homes on small lots next to Farmington Woods, along with 780 apartments that we’ve already approved, is a disservice to the people in Farmington Woods,” Ash said.