Springer, city in settlement talks

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash placed Springer on administrative leave with pay last week after he attempted to fire Springer for insubordination.

“He called me into a meeting and said he was firing me,” said Springer, who said the only reason he was given for the termination was Ash believed he called a city meeting during the mayor’s absence while recovering from heart surgery.

“He’s not fired. He’s on administrative leave with pay,” said city attorney Andy Wright last week, who, along with Lebanon human resources director Sylvia Reichle, was not present during the meeting.

Wright said department heads are to receive a termination hearing, per the city charter.

On Tuesday, Wright said Springer has not received a hearing because the two are in talks to come to a resolution that would “mutually benefit” both sides. Wright did not rule out that Springer could serve the city in some capacity if both sides agree to the terms of the settlement.

Wright said an agreement could come as early as Monday, and there’s a chance he would discuss the potential agreement with the Lebanon City Council on Tuesday following its regular meeting.

“I called the meeting,” said Councilor and Mayor Pro-Tem Rob Cesternino, who said the meeting was to address a gap in the city charter that could have put Cesternino in the mayor’s position until the next election.

Cesternino said Springer’s only role in the meeting was organizing and scheduling a time for all relevant parties to meet.

“[Ash] said he did not feel like I was supporting him,” Springer said.

Springer said the finance commissioner is one of the few positions in the city that’s designed to act and report to the mayor and council regardless of political stance.

“The finance commissioner is supposed to do what’s in the best interest of the city and not what’s in the best interest of any politician,” Springer said.

Ash emailed councilors last week and notified them Stuart Lawson would act as interim finance commissioner until further notice. He said he believed the city would be in good hands with Lawson leading the finance department.