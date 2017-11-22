Hobby Lobby, Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to Mt. Juliet

Martin announced the businesses in an update on the city, distributed Wednesday morning.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will occupy the former Ace Hardware Store on N. Mt. Juliet Road, according to Martin. Nothing Bundt Cakes, which specializes in hand-decorated cakes, has a few locations in Middle Tennessee, including Hendersonville, Murfreesboro and Nashville.

Hobby Lobby will go in the former Gander Mountain building on Belinda Parkway in the Providence Marketplace area. Ashley Furniture HomeStore recently opened in the former H.H. Gregg building, also on Belinda Parkway.

Martin also announced census takers would begin door-to-door surveying Dec. 2 for the city’s special census.

Responding online, by phone or mailer will keep a census taker from coming to a resident’s home. To respond, visit cityofmtjuliet.org, call 615-773-6298 or return a mailer in a postage-paid envelope.

Mt. Juliet currently receives state-shared tax dollars based on the population from the city’s special census in 2015, which revealed a population of 28,159, almost 4,000 more residents than the 2010 census showed.

Mt. Juliet leaders said the city has experienced tremendous growth since the 2015 census, and the next federal census is not scheduled until 2020. Leaders said additional income from the special census could help the city improve roads, parks, greenways, sidewalks, public safety, public works and recruit new industrial and retail businesses.

Information needed to complete the census are address and the first and last name of everyone living in a household, including any person who lives away from home such as college students or military personnel.

Information collected will be kept confidential and only used by the city for the special census. Information will not be shared, sold, rented or given to any other entity or business.

Forms will be sent in the mail to residents who do not complete their census information online.

Completed forms may also be returned to Mt. Juliet City Hall sewer billing department at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road.

For more information, email 2018specialcensus@mtjuliet-tn.gov or call 615-773-6298.