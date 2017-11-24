Council honors Fidler

Councilor Fred Burton honored Ashton Fidler on the council’s behalf and highlighted Fidler’s extreme dedication to the program and his embodiment of Blue Devil Pride.

Fidler’s fame may have come on Lebanon’s final play of the 2017 season against top-ranked Oakland High School, but Lebanon coaches said Fidler earned all the praise he’s received.

Lebanon, which earned a playoff appearance in traditional fashion for the first time since 2007, lost to top-ranked Oakland, 42-6.

Lebanon quarterback Chandler Crite took the final snap of the game with six seconds left and gave the ball to the senior Fidler. Fidler received the handoff and scampered 48 yards for the score.

Fidler, who was diagnosed with autism at 5 years old, is a special needs student player, and Lebanon and Oakland coaches, staff and players coordinated the final play of the game to allow Fidler to get his first score of his Blue Devil career.

Lebanon head coach Chuck Gentry said Fidler’s score was not a simple “charity” touchdown.

“He has been as dedicated, committed and hardworking as any player we’ve had on our team,” Gentry said. “Everything that happened on Friday night was well deserved, because he worked and earned it.”

Gentry said Fidler dedicated himself to the Blue Devil program after he desired to play on the team for years.

“He made football important, and he was definitely a part in changing our culture, because he would show up every day and work hard, and it meant something for him to be on the football team. The other players saw that,” he said.

Fidler enjoyed the moment during the last game of the season and subsequent attention, according to Gentry.

“He wrote in an article to one his teachers [Monday] that it was his lifelong dream to score a touchdown,” Gentry said. “He was very happy Sports Illustrated and Sunday Night Football tweeted about him. He gained a lot of followers on his social media because of it. He was just ecstatic.”