School board to discuss land sale for Mt. Juliet fire hall

The 3 acres of land is a part of 65 acres of land the district proposes to use to build a new high school in Mt. Juliet on North Greenhill Road. The Mt. Juliet City Commission approved a resolution earlier this month to offer the purchase to the Wilson County school board.

Under the resolution, the Mt. Juliet would purchase the land for $200,000, would only use the land for the fire hall and will not be allowed to sell the land for other uses.

Mt. Juliet has included the land in previous discussions and potential settlements with the district, specifically the liquor-by-the-drink lawsuit settlement discussions.

Last year, the school board balked at including the 3 acres in a settlement agreement. Board member Wayne McNeese and former board member Don Weathers opposed the move for various reasons.

“We are talking about giving them a piece of land that we don’t own. Secondly, we don’t know if we’re going to get the approval from the county commission to buy. I think this is the cart before the horse,” McNeese said last year. “I think a good neighbor is what we need to be. These 3 acres, to us, can’t fit into what we’re going to use. Being a good neighbor, I don’t have a problem giving them that if, No. 1, it’s used for a fire hall only.”

Weathers said he believed the district would ultimately lose too much money in the agreement.

In March, the Mt. Juliet City Commission voted to alter the terms of the lawsuit agreement to include the 3 acres. In the previous agreement, the city would agree to waive any and all future fees that are within its authority up to $380,000 that are related to building, renovation and development of new and existing schools.

The school board will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. in a work session and Monday at 6 p.m. in its regular meeting at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.