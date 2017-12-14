New tourism director talks plans at Development and tourism meeting

“I have been impressed with your website and the blog, and there’s some really great branding going on,” said Nichols. “The last thing I would want to do is waste any kind of funds or money, so I think that the most important thing for me to do right now is assess where we are, work with you all, work with all of our attractions and partners. Just make sure that we’re all on the same page and talk about the plans together. I don’t want to undo any work, I think it’s a great foundation that was laid for me to come in.”

Nichols comes to Wilson County after most recently working with the American Cancer Society.

She got her start working with Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, managing social, corporate and signature events, such as the Kentucky Derby and the Kentucky Oaks.

“It was a complete blessing,” said Nichols. “That was what stepped me into tourism. So I decided I wanted to learn from the best of the best, which is Disney in my opinion. I mean, they know tourism.”

Nichols spent eight years with the Walt Disney Co. in roles that included the Disney Vacation Club, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, Disney Event Group and Walt Disney’s Creative Entertainment.

The Mt. Juliet resident is married to her husband, Jason, and they have a daughter, Lucy.

“What’s really great is that because I’m new to the area I get to see all of this from a tourist perspective, and that’s a unique perspective that I think we can really build on,” said Nichols.

Wilson County human resources director Von Barr received more than 57 applications for the position. The county put together a committee to review applications and conduct interviews.

“They have done an outstanding job, and we appreciate all of their hard work,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. “…The committee went through all 57 applications and had a difficult time narrowing them down to two finalists. We appreciate all the interests in the tourism director position. Myself, along with Penny Carroll, interim director, conducted a final round of interviews and we are excited to name the new tourism director of Wilson County, Amy Nichols.”

Along with Barr, the committee consisted of Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce president Melanie Minter, who also served as the committee’s chairman; Watertown Chamber president Pam Wiggins; Mt. Juliet Chamber president Mark Hinesley; Wilson County Tourism Committee chairman Sue Vannatta; Wilson County hotel representative Connie Bullington; Expo Center marketing directory Charity Toombs; and Lebanon economic development director Sarah Haston.

“When she was interviewed, I think everybody just absolutely fell in love with Amy, and everybody was excited with the passion that she has for tourism,” said board member Sue Vanatta.