More than 5,000 participate in District 17 early voting

Early voting for the general election closed Thursday.

Wilson County had the most residents participate as 3,310 people in the county cast their vote. Smith County was second with 733 voters: DeKalb had 465; Macon 380; Cannon 251; and Clay 190.

The special election will fill a seat left vacant by Mae Beavers after she decided to resign her position to focus on her run for Tennessee governor.

Candidates for the seat include Democrat Mary Alice Carfi and Republican Mark Pody.

Residents voting Tuesday on Election Day should remember to bring valid photo identification issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, as well as photo identification issued by Tennessee state government or the federal government, are acceptable even if they are expired. College student identification will not be accepted.

Visit wilsoncountyvotes.com for more information.