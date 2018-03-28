Spring Clean-Up coming to Lebanon

The city’s annual spring curbside Spring Clean Up will begin Monday, but residents should start setting out items during the weekend.

According to Lebanon Commissioner of Public Works Jeff Baines, items not left out by the correct time will not be picked up.

“We run the route beginning Monday and do not go back that week,” said Baines. “If their items are not out by 7 a.m. Monday, April 2 or Monday, April 9, they will not get picked up during that week. The final deadline to get items out would be 6 a.m. Monday, April 9.”

Baines said the service is a collaboration with the Wilson County landfill and solid waste department, and it’s offered every year for more than 20 years.

The intent of the service is for Lebanon residents to discard unwanted items from their homes. Items from vacant houses and lots will not be picked up.

City officials said generally, the volume of the unwanted items should not exceed what could be loaded in the back of an average-size pick-up truck and small or loose items should be placed in trash bags.

All other items should be separated as wood, metal and other.

Not all items will be picked up, though.

Tires and hazardous waste, including chemicals, paint and wet batteries will not be picked up. All compressors must be removed, and all doors must be removed from refrigerators and freezers.

Vacant lots and empty houses will not be serviced, and commercial property and contractual or construction waste from residential properties will not be collected, or will items brought from one address to another.

Mattresses, box springs, carpet and carpet padding will also not be picked up.

Only one medium-sized bag of clothing will be accepted.

Anyone with questions about whether a particular item will be accepted may call the Street Department at 615-444-0285, ext. 121, Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.