Commission to discuss fire truck, equipment purchase

Wilson Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper discussed the fire truck purchase and equipment with the WEMA Committee at a meeting earlier this month.

Wilson County finance director Aaron Maynard said the items could be bought on a lease purchase, but he believed the county could receive a better interest rate through a capital outlay note.

However, to get a quote, there would have to be an approval of the capital outlay note, regardless of whether the county chooses to use it. Any proposed purchase would be brought back to the committee for approval.

Cooper also discussed the need to buy cardiac monitors for department trucks. He said current cardiac monitors are nine years old and have started to give responders some problems.

He said it would cost about $535,000 to replace all 17 monitors. The committee authorized $100,000 to be added to WEMA’s fire truck replacement funds.

The remaining funds needed to replace the monitors will be placed on the department’s needs assessment list.

The commission will meet Monday at 7 p.m. at the Wilson County Courthouse.