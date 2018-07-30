Last-minute reminders for Election Day voters

Voting will take place from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 25 different polling locations across the county.

Voters must be registered and have a valid Tennessee state or federally issued photo identification with them to be able to cast a ballot.

A total of 17,473 votes were cast during early voting, which is a voter turnout of about 22 percent.

Polling Locations

Precinct Polling Location Address

1-1 St. Stephen Catholic 14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory

2-1 Mt. Juliet Elementary School 2521 W. Division St., Mt. Juliet

3-1 West Wilson Middle School 935 N. Mt. Juliet Road Mt. Juliet

4-1 West Elementary School 9315 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet

4-2 WEMA Station No. 6 5873 Hwy. 109, Lebanon

5-1 Berea Church of Christ 5555 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon

6-1 Carroll-Oakland School 4664 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon

7-1 Shop Springs Baptist Church 3022 Sparta Pike, Shop Springs

7-2 Southside School 1224 Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon

8-1 St. Stephen Catholic 14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory

9-1 Watertown High School 9360 Sparta Pike, Watertown

9-2 WEMA Station No. 7 7239 Greenvale Road, Norene

10-1 Charlie Daniels Park 1075 Charlie Daniels Pky., Mt. Juliet

11-1 Rutland Elementary School 1995 S. Rutland Road, Mt. Juliet

12-1 Norene Community Center 11770 Cainsville Road, Norene

12-2 Cedars of Lebanon State Park Cedar Forrest Road, Lebanon

13-1 Gladeville Community Center 95 McCreary Road, Gladeville

14-1 Wilson Central High School 419 Wildcat Way, Lebanon

15-1 Tuckers Crossroads School 5905 Trousdale Fry Pike

16-1 Center Chapel Church 9500 Central Pike, Mt. Juliet

17-1 Maple Hill Church of Christ 102 Maple Hill Road, Lebanon

18-1 Lakeview Elementary School 6211 Saundersville Road, Mt. Juliet

19-1 Jimmy Floyd Center 511 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon

20-1 Market Street Comm. Center 321 East Market St., Lebanon

21-1 Southside School 1224 Murfreesboro Road, Lebanon

21-2 Fairgrounds- Gentry Bldg. 945 Baddour Pkwy., Lebanon

22-1 W.A. Wright Elementary School 5017 Market Place, Mt. Juliet

23-1 Lebanon High School 500 Blue Devil Blvd., Lebanon

24-1 First United Methodist Church 415 West Main St., Lebanon

25-1 Mt. Juliet High School 1800 Curd Road, Mt. Juliet

25-2 Mt Olivet Baptist Church 7463 Hickory Ridge Road, Mt. Juliet

Who’s Running

Republican and Democrat Primaries

Governor (no incumbent)

Republican

• Diane Black

• Randy Boyd

• Beth Harwell

• Bill Lee

• Basil Marceaux Sr.

• Kay White

Democrat

• Karl Dean

• Craig Fitzhugh

• Mezainne Vale Payne

U.S. Senate

Republican

• Marsha Blackburn

• Aaron L. Pettigrew

Democrat

• Phil Bredesen

• Gary Davis

• John Wolfe

U.S. Congress 6th District (no incumbent)

Republican

• Bob Corlew

• Judd Matheny

• Christopher Brian Monday

• John Rose

• Lavern “Uturn Lavern” Vivio

Democrat

• Dawn Barlow

• Christopher Martin Finley

• Peter Heffernan

• Merrilee Wineinger

State District 17 Senate

Republican

• Mark Pody (incumbent)

Democrat

• Mary Alice Carfi

State District 46 House of Representatives (no incumbent)

Republican

• Clark Boyd (incumbent)

• Menda McCall Holmes

Democrat

• Mark Cagle

• Faye Northcutt-Knox

State District 57 House of Representatives

Republican

• Susan Lynn (incumbent)

• Aaron Shane

Democrat

• Jordan Cole

State Executive Committeeman District 17

Republican

• Jerry Beavers

• Dwayne Craighead

Democrat

• Aubrey T. Givens

State Executive Committeewoman District 17

Republican

• Terri Nicholson

• Jennifer Franklin Winfree

Democrat

• Carol Brown Andrews

Wilson County General Election

Wilson County Mayor

• Randall Hutto (incumbent)

• Mae Beavers

Trustee

• Jim Major (incumbent)

• Al Partee Jr.

Register of Deeds

• Justin Davis

• Jackie Murphy

Wilson County Clerk

• Jim Goodall (incumbent)

Circuit Court Clerk

• Debbie Moss (incumbent)

Sheriff

• Robert Bryan (incumbent)

• Ray Justice

Wilson County Board of Education Zone 2

• Bill Robinson (incumbent)

• Matthew Mock

• David Burks

Wilson County Board of Education Zone 4

• Linda Armistead (incumbent)

• Maurisa Pasick

Wilson County Board of Education Zone 6

• Johnie Payton (incumbent)

• Kimberly McGee

Wilson County Board of Education Zone 7

• Gwynne Queener (incumbent)

• Chad Karl

• James “Rusty” Keith

Lebanon Special School District At-Large Member

• Steve D. Jones (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 1

• Robert Fields

• Tim Roehler

Wilson County Commission District 2

• Cyndi Bannach

• Howard Blaydes

• Jeff Hartline

Wilson County Commission District 3

• Bobby Franklin (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 4

• Chad Barnard (incumbent)

• Ken Shorey

Wilson County Commission District 5

• Jerry McFarland (incumbent)

• Bill Jones

Wilson County Commission District 6

• Kenny Reich (incumbent)

• Kevin Graves

Wilson County Commission District 7

• Terry Scruggs (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 8

• Frank Bush (incumbent)

• Kevin Costley

Wilson County Commission District 9

• Sara Patton (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 10

• Dan Walker (incumbent)

• Stephen Thomas

Wilson County Commission District 11

• John Gentry (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 12

• Terry Ashe (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 13

• Sonja Robinson (incumbent)

• Philip Delozier

• Dallas R. Farmer

Wilson County Commission District 14

• Bob Clarke

• Tommy Jones

• Michael Ramsey

Wilson County Commission District 15

• Chris Dowell

• Charmaine H. Major

Wilson County Commission District 16

• Diane Weathers (incumbent)

• Todd Almond

Wilson County Commission District 17

• Gary Keith (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 18

• Lauren Breeze

• Bob Richie

Wilson County Commission District 19

• William Glover (incumbent)

Wilson County Commission District 20

• Annette Stafford (incumbent)

• Michael Anthony Neal

Wilson County Commission District 21

• Mike Kurtz

• Eugene Murray

Wilson County Commission District 22

• Wendell Marlowe (incumbent)

• Henry Jackson

• John Jankowich

• Matt Wilson

Wilson County Commission District 23

• Sue Vanatta (incumbent)

• Billy King

Wilson County Commission District 24

• Joy Bishop (incumbent)

• Kristi Galligan

Wilson County Commission District 25

• Arlie Bragg

• Preston George

• John Wayne Hamblen

• Justin Smith

Constable Zone 1

• Jacob A. Austin

Constable Zone 2

• Wesley Winthrop Thompson III

Constable Zone 3

• Frank Guzman

• Alan Kaiser

Constable Zone 4

• Jenny Lenning-Faulk

• Thomas Marshalek

Constable Zone 5

• Ronnie Greer