Christian leaders speak out on health insurance

Faith leaders across the state held a press conference Thursday morning as the Southern Christian Coalition to discuss a Christmas message they delivered to U.S. Sens. Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker.

The coalition asked the senators to not repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement in place.

Among those in the coalition was Pastor Matt Steinhauer with Faith Lutheran Church in Lebanon.

“If you’re a Christian, it’s a priority you turn toward those that God has turned toward. And those are the sick, poor, the widow, orphan and the refugee,” Steinhauer said in the press conference Thursday.

“Those are the people on the top of God’s legislative agenda. I pray for and call on Sen. Alexander, Sen. Corker, and President-elect [Donald] Trump and the other Congress folk that will be acting on this issue to just please remember the story of the Good Samaritan and Jesus’ challenge to care for the vulnerable. Don’t take health care from millions of Americans of people across our nation by repealing the Affordable Care Act without a replacement.”

Several other members of the coalition spoke about their concerns and shared stories from their communities.

According to officials with the coalition, they worry about those who are currently experiencing benefits of health care reform, including:

• children with pre-existing conditions who can no longer be excluded from coverage on their parents’ health insurance.

• young adults who now have coverage on their parents’ policies.

• senior adults who have received rebates for prescription drugs that had to be purchased once they reached the coverage gap; and senior adults who are now receiving annual preventive care check-ups with no out-of-pocket expenses.

• women who can no longer be charged higher premiums because of their gender, and who are receiving mammograms and pap smears with no out-of-pocket expenses.

• people with cancer and other serious medical conditions who will no longer be denied coverage by insurers; and who can no longer be dropped from coverage when they get sick.

• people who benefit from free preventative care, including blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol tests; many cancer screenings, including mammograms and colonoscopies; counseling on such topics as quitting smoking, losing weight, eating healthfully, treating depression and reducing alcohol use; regular well-baby and well-child visits, from birth to age 21; routine vaccinations against diseases such as measles, polio, or meningitis; counseling, screening, and vaccines to ensure healthy pregnancies; flu and pneumonia shots; and a ban on yearly or lifetime caps which protect people from going bankrupt.

Members of the coalition believe it is the responsibility of people of faith to speak up for the values of their faith.

They believe repealing the ACA without a replacement would endanger the health and lives of millions of Americans.

The coalition called on Sens. Alexander and Corker to pledge their support for Christian values and oppose repealing the ACA until there is a replacement.