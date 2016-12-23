Gibbs gets new packaging equipment

The Parata Pass Strip Packaging Machine packages prescriptions chronologically, which allows patients to have an organized system for their medication. Each portion of the package contains dosage information and the date.

“A patient can look at this and see it’s the 24th in the evening and know they took their medication they needed for the morning of the 24th,” pharmacist Bonnie Hawk said.

Hawk said the machine fills prescriptions for patients in about a quarter of the time it would take to fill by hand. Pharmacists type information that is transmitted to the machine.

The machine takes the information and puts together prescription packages based on numeric matches with medication. The machine seals the medication and prints information relative to dosage and time.

The pharmacists then take the sealed medication and put them into a box that allows patients to simply pull the medication, similar to a raffle ticket roll.

“This helps the patients because it eliminates all of the bottles and helps them remember if they took their medicine when they were supposed to,” Hawk said.

Gibbs Pharmacy is the only retail pharmacy in Lebanon that has the machine.

Hawk said they are still in the process of training employees on the machine and hope to have the machine fully operational in January.