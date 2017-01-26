Wilson County Health Department offers free flu vaccine

The Wilson County Health Department will work to protect the community by providing flu vaccinations at no charge to area residents on a first-come, first-served basis.

A small amount of vaccines are still available, and to ensure they can be used to protect health, will be provided at no charge to patients until vaccine supplies are depleted.

Appointments must be made to receive flu vaccines, and can be scheduled at the clinic.

“Anyone, even healthy people, can get the flu, and serious problems related to the flu can happen at any age. Vaccination is the best protection against the flu, and the Wilson County Health Department recommends that everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu vaccine every year,” said Brittany Tate, county public health director.

The flu vaccine is especially important for people at high risk for serious illness or death from influenza such as the elderly, pregnant women and young children, as well as health care workers and family and friends of anyone at high risk.

Expectant mothers should be vaccinated during pregnancy to protect themselves and pass protection on to their unborn babies.

Flu shots will be provided at no charge to patients. Both adults and children may receive flu vaccines at the clinic.

Call the Wilson County Health Department at 615-444-5325 to book an appointment. The clinic at 927 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.