Tennova Healthcare
Kehinde named physician of the quarter
Staff Reports
•
Updated Jun 5, 2017 at 11:00 AM
Tennova Healthcare–Lebanon recently named Dr. Modupe Kehinde, a pulmonologist and critical care medicine specialist, as its Physician of the Quarter. Nominated by the hospital’s medical staff and chosen by the awards committee, Kehinde was recognized for exemplifying Tennova Healthcare’s mission, “To strengthen the health of our community by providing exceptional, compassionate and quality healthcare.”