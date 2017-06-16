Tennova unveils its new EMS lounge

National EMS Week is dedicated to EMS practitioners and their work in the community.

To show appreciation for the working relationship they have with Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and the Lebanon Fire Department, Tennova renovated its EMS lounge to include a slushy machine and an assortment of snacks.

Members of Wilson Emergency Management Agency, Lebanon Fire Department, Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and Tennova staff held a ribbon cutting to dedicate the new lounge to those who dedicate their lives to care for the community.