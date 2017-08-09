Nashville Eastern Railroad donates to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Riders enjoyed round trips to both the St. Jude Rock ‘N’ Roll Nashville Marathon in the morning, sponsored by Famous Footwear, followed by A Toast to Tennessee Wine Festival, sponsored by the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce in the afternoon.

The Nashville Eastern Railroad pledged to donate $5 per rider. Between the two events, 296 riders boarded the train, and $1,480 was donated to the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as a result.

“We are honored to have been a part of both events,” said Bill Drunsic with NERR. “When we learned the sponsors were donating ticket sales to St. Jude, we wanted to do our part, as well. We appreciate all the hard work of the county mayor’s office, [Regional Transportation Alliance], St. Jude, Famous Footwear, Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce and everyone involved in the promotion of these events. The MCS was proud to transport folks to and from these events.”

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said, “The Nashville Eastern Railroad does an outstanding job with the Music City Star, day in and day out. Their commitment to impeccable transit service is without measure. If you’ve never experienced a ride on the train, I encourage you do so. You can avoid parking fees and traffic, and it’s just a great ride to and from Nashville.”