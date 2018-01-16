Vanderbilt participates in study investigation impact of theatre on youth with autism

Blythe Corbett, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences and psychology and a Vanderbilt Kennedy Center investigator, leads the multisite intervention project.

Corbett originated SENSE Theatre, a unique intervention research program that uses well-established behavioral approaches alongside creative theatrical techniques designed to improve the social and emotional abilities of children with ASD. Impaired reciprocal social competence is a primary characteristic of autism.

SENSE Theatre strategies include trained peer models, theatre techniques involving predictable or scripted and flexible or improvised role-play and repeated performance of newly learned skills.

“Our previous investigations over seven years at Vanderbilt have set the stage for this large, multisite, randomized control trial,” Corbett said. “It gives us the opportunity to examine the impact of theatre and trained peers to enhance social competence in youth on the autism spectrum. Implementing the interventions across multiple sites for the first time will allow us to test the feasibility and transportability of the intervention.”

In SENSE Theatre, children with ASD, with the assistance of trained peer models, participate as both interventionists and actors in the performance of an original play, which they perform after weekly practices in front of a live audience. In 10 weeks, the children learn their roles and lines while engaging with peers and practicing socially appropriate skills – perspective taking, voice modulation – in a fun, low-stress environment.

In a prior randomized controlled trial of SENSE Theatre, also funded by NIMH, Corbett found children with ASD who took part in SENSE Theatre showed improved recognition and memory of faces, suggesting the theatre intervention helps social information become more important and relevant to children with ASD. Improvements were seen on several measures, including playground behavior with peers, neuropsychological indicators and altered event-related potentials in the brain, providing neurological evidence of improved memory for faces.

In the new study, children and adolescents with ASD will be recruited at three sites – Vanderbilt University, SUNY Stony Brook and Virginia Tech. A large sample of 240 youth, 10-16 years old, will participate over the course of four years.

For information about taking part in the Vanderbilt SENSE Theatre site, contact senselab@vanderbilt.edu, 615-513-9562 or 615-322-4132.