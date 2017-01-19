Patriot Dental - New Year, New You!

Our services include metal free fillings, all ceramic crowns, implant restorations, implant supported dentures, extractions, root canal therapy, teeth whitening, TMJ and sleep apnea therapy. Nitrous and oral sedation is available.

Dr. Nawiesniak is the only dentist in Wilson County who is board certified with the American Board of General Dentistry and is a master of the Academy of General Dentistry. He is a 28-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

"We Treat People, Not Just Teeth."

To enter the New Year, New You! sweepstakes, CLICK HERE.