WIN NOW!! Over $3000 in prizes from local business! Ends next Tuesday, January 31!

The Beauty Room - $145 package includes Obagi Peel, Spray Tan, Brow and Lip Wax Eyelash tint

Sports Village - Free 3 month membership

Smile Gallery - In office ZOOM! whitening,value $572

Posh - Foot peel, hand cream, chuck bars, body scrubs, lotion,face cream, skin sticks, lip balm value over $140

Patriot Dental - Dental package with whitening, value $325

Jimmy Floyd - FREE 6 month membership

Hearing Health - Wireless voice clarifying TV ear headset

Corn Crib - Gift basket of health and wellness products valued over $150

Planet Fitness - FREE 6 month black card membership

Bradshaw Medical Clinic - 20% discount off weight loss program

Tinker Family Chiropractic - Wellness bundle package