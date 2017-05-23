O’Hare joins Saint Thomas Medical Partners in Nashville, Lebanon

O’Hare is board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology.

O’Hare was born in Louisville, Ky., grew up in New England and received his medical training in Philadelphia. He moved to Tennessee in 2013.

O’Hare received his bachelor of science degree from Villanova University in Villanova, Pa. and his medical degree from Drexel University College of Medicine in Philadelphia.

He completed his residency in internal medicine and his fellowships in both gastroenterology and hepatology at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.

He practiced at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia and at Underwood Memorial Hospital in Woodbury, N.J., before moving to Middle Tennessee to practice since 2013 with a gastroenterology group. He has co-authored multiple academic articles in his field since 2004.

In Tennessee, Ascension’s Saint Thomas Health operates nine hospitals in addition to a comprehensive network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and rehabilitation facilities that cover a 68-county area and employ more than 8,000 associates. Across the state, Saint Thomas Health provided more than $78 million in community benefit and care of people living in poverty in fiscal year 2016. Serving Tennessee for 15 years, Ascension is a faith-based health care organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable.