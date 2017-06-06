FACE It Fitness kicks off Kids at the Capitol summer series

The Kids at the Capitol series looks to offer local children a chance to get out of the house during summer break.

“Kids are looking for things to do in the summer, so we just wanted to be another option,” said event coordinator Elizabeth Bray.

This first event featured children encouraged to stay active by a professional personal fitness team. Four stations were set up around the theater with different activities at each one.

Rondell and Zyla Clark founded FACE It Fitness with the goal to get people to “face their excuses” when it comes to working out and being healthy.

“We feel like everyone has excuses or reasons that they feel why they can’t get to the gym, why they can’t exercise, why they can’t do this and that and we say that whatever that excuse is that you face it,” said Rondell Clark, founder and CEO of FACE It Fitness.

On top of working with adults, the team also has experience in training children of various ages.

“We specialize in youth speed and agility training,” said fellow founder Zyla Clark. “We help athletes as young as 3 even or 4 all the way up into teenage college years who want to get faster, stronger, more explosive.”

The team encourages anyone interested in more information to contact them on their Facebook page “FACE It Fitness Personal Training.” They can also be contacted at 615-713-6606 or 615-300-2037.

Children who missed the first event can catch the next one next Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Ventriloquist Cliff Patton will be performing.

The event costs $5 for children and is free to parents.

There will be events each Tuesday during June and July except for July 4.

“It is entertaining, educational and a ton of fun,” said Bray. “We’ve got so many options, so much variety. It will definitely be one of those things where you end your summer with a lot of memories.”

For more information on the upcoming events, or to buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com/kids-at-the-capitol. Tickets may also be purchased at the theater box office.