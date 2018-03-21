Walk Across Wilson closing celebration coming Saturday

The celebration will feature a family walk, festivities, cognitions and door prizes.

Walk Across Wilson is a four-week walking program for teams of about four to eight people. The teams who log the most minutes walking, jogging, dancing or other types of physical activity will be recognized.

The results and award winners will be recognized Saturday for their efforts and participation.

The top two teams from churches and businesses with the most participation Saturday will be awarded a $100 gift card. The proceeds from the event will go directly back to support the needs of Wilson County Schools and the Lebanon Special Schools District.

“It’s great anytime we can do things like this and try to keep people healthy and stress the importance of exercise,” said Tammy Grow, Lebanon Special School District school health coordinator.

Grow, Chuck Whitlock with Wilson County Schools and the hospital collaborated to create Walk Across Wilson in 2016.