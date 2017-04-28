Making the Most of Home: Blinkies still alive and well

So the question is, have you been a faithful blinkie participant in the past? Do you send the children down the aisle to grab that flashing blinkie discount? I am constantly amazed at the number of people who still don’t know the value of the blinkie.

Have you noticed there are more and more blinkies appearing in the stores? Why are we seeing this increase in blinkie bargains? Before I tell you why, let me do a quick recap for you of the benefit of the blinkie and how it functions.

The blinkie is a coupon discount generated by Smart Source. It generally appears in front of the product it is trying to market. Make no mistake. This little discount gets a lot bigger when you wait to use it on a sale-priced item, which will generally appear before the expiration of this valuable little coupon.

The Smart Source blinkie machine will be restocked periodically by a Smart Source employee within the month it remains on the shelf. The blinkie does have a set cycle they follow for appearance on the store shelves.

What does this blinkie cycle mean for the couponer? Basically this cycle indicates the date the new coupons will appear on the shelves and when they will end. This helps the couponer to plan his or her lookout for the new blinkie coupons. Remember, don’t wipe out the whole stock of blinkies the first week they appear on the shelves. Also, remember to check for blinkies on top of the machine that other couponers have decided against. Not everyone needs the same thing, and to be honest, many still don’t know how valuable they become for the alert couponer.

Note: It’s time to be on the lookout for the newbies; they came out last week. A special note to keep in mind, when the blinkie machine cycle ends, the coupon usually has till the end of that month until it expires.

Now we have summarized how the blinkie works, and it is time to answer the question, “Why are we seeing more great saving blinkies in the stores?” As we all know, the holidays are fast approaching, and more and more consumers are thinking about how they are going to fund their Christmas buying. Grocery stores will often see a decline in normal everyday products during the holiday season. Most consumers are spending on the products that meet the specific holiday meal requirements and cutting back on the usual expenditures. Why? Many will experience the financial strain of providing a memorable Christmas of presents under the tree for their children in this challenged economy.

Unfortunately, many mothers will find the only way to do this is to cut back on their usual grocery buying habits. How do I know this? I used to be one of these mothers. As a mother, we look for more ways to save, and this often means cutting corners on grocery items and choosing different more economical meals during the holiday season.

Manufacturers are now starting to place many more valuable blinkies in the stores for items we are seeing on sale for a great reduction because of this decrease in buying.

Let me give you an example. I grabbed a blinkie for half off Mueller’s pasta. The pasta was on sale for 76 cents at Publix. This meant I paid 26 cents a box for pasta.

Let’s look at another blinkie deal I grabbed recently. I found a 50 cents for one Kraft Singles blinkie. The cheese was on sale for $1.50 at Food Lion. This meant I paid $1 for Kraft cheese.

Many more blinkies have crossed my path recently and will continue to appear. Keep a lookout for blinkies that offer 50 cents to $1 savings on frequent sale items.

One example was the Nabisco cookies blinkie that appeared for half off. These generally go on sale frequently as buy one, get one free items at many grocery stores. This means cheap cookies for the kiddos. Many of these blinkies will be for future sale items, however, I am seeing more blinkies that are a now deal.

In closing, don’t skimp on food to buy Christmas. Watch for the blinkie and enjoy the feast of family fun and food.

“Arrange the table, watch in the watchtower, eat and drink,” Isaiah 21:5.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, empowerment coach and bestselling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” “Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Ann Haney’s ministry vision is helping women know the root of their challenge and deliver them from the death grip it holds on their life by surfacing their inner beauty and confidence, helping young people discover their God-given purpose and pursue it with passion, helping men and women learn to use the resources available to them to overcome their circumstances, and helping those recovering from life’s choices and challenges receive second chances without condemnation. Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.