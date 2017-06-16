Ann Haney: Coupons for what you buy

A new company called Aintu has just proposed and filed a patent to personalize electronic coupons for what consumers put on their list. How do they plan on doing this? The company would allow manufacturers to look at your shopping list and provide you the coupons for your intended purchases electronically. This is not the only thing Aintu is trying to accomplish with this patent.

In the past several years, as couponing has become a common household experience, coupon fraud has also become a problem. Many consumers have misused what was intended to bring savings as a tool to pad their pocketbooks deceptively. This has not only been a direct misuse of coupons, but also an unfair practice that has hurt consumers in whole.

Coupon fraud has unfortunately caused retailers and manufacturers to look at other ways to save consumers money and increase their own profits.

Aintu has suggested coupon redemption to happen after consumers buy the products by having manufacturers encode the coupon on the inside of the packaging. Upon opening the package, consumers would then be required to enter the code on an app and request their cash rebate. Sound familiar?

We have seen similar practices with other apps like Ibotta and Checkout 51. The real question is, “Will consumers take the time to do this to receive their money or do they remain true to instant savings at the checkout?” Generally speaking, most consumers want a drive-through savings. In other words, instant usually wins out. Unfortunately, this may soon be out of the hands of consumers if coupon fraud continues to cost retailers and manufactures thousands of dollars.

This is a good reminder to all shoppers that rules are in place for a reason and breaking the rules not only affects the perpetrator but everyone pays the price.

The bottom line is, if you want to continue to reap the benefits, regard the rules before it’s too late.

Ann Haney is a mother to six entrepreneurial-minded children, ordained minister, CEO of Aaron Publishing, founder of Ann Haney Ministries and Living In Abundance, nationwide motivational speaker, coupon specialist, empowerment coach and bestselling author of 20 published products, including her books, “Judgment Overruled,” “Exploding Into Successful Entrepreneurship,” “Single Steps In A Married World” and “Changing Your Life Through Couponing Financial Empowerment Series.” Ann Haney Ministry’s vision is to help women know the root of their challenge and deliver them from the death grip it holds on their life by surfacing their inner beauty and confidence, helping young people discover their God-given purpose and pursue it with passion, helping men and women learn to use the resources available to them to overcome their circumstances and helping those recovering from life’s choices and challenges receive second chances without condemnation. Contact Ann at ann@annhaney.com to schedule a speaking engagement, individual coaching or view her website for more information at annhaney.com.