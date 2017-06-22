Veteran’s Office to hold fifth annual Honor Ride for Veterans

Registration for the event will be at 8 a.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

The Honor Ride is an annual event where motorcycle riders from Wilson County and surrounding areas are invited to come out and ride together in support of a cause.

This year’s event will raise money for the museum under construction at the Wilson County Veteran’s Office.

It costs $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. This cost includes a T-shirt.

Last year’s Honor Ride drew about 130 riders and passengers. This year, it’s expected between 150 and 200 riders will take part.

Vietnam Veterans of America members will serve food at the event for an additional cost. Breakfast will be available starting at 7:30 a.m., and lunch will start at 11 a.m.

Several local companies are sponsoring the event.

For more information, call Michael McPherson at 615-444-2460, or visit the Veteran’s Office at 304 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Also like the Wilson County Veteran’s Service Office Facebook page for daily information on upcoming events.