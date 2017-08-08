Mt. Juliet in search of local artists for public display

Martin got the idea after he noticed public art displayed in other cities.

“I’d see these really neat pieces from artisans who had made something,” said Martin. “I just wanted to see if there were any local artists who wanted a place to show their art, or maybe there’s someone who wants to donate it for permanent display.”

The city seeks any kind of art such as metal sculptures, carved figures, statues, monuments and paintings that could be displayed publicly.

“A lot of people make such cool art, but they just can’t find anywhere to display it,” said Martin. “I think that’s half the fun, getting to see something on display and say, ‘I made that.’”

Martin said he’d like to to display a sign or plaque that lists the name of the artist below any art pieces used for display.

“I’m not trying to get anything for free,” said Martin. “I just wanted to give people an opportunity to display their work in public.”

Anyone interested in having his or her art used as public display may contact Martin at City Hall at kmartin@mtjuliet-tn.gov or 615-754-2552.