Leslyn Watkins: Shop savvy at secondhand spots to conserve

A topic of great concern amongst the fashion and clothing industry today is the idea of ethical consumption or green consumerism. Ethical or green consumption is the practice of mindful spending. This involves buying products that do not contribute to harm towards the environment, animals or the people involved in the manufacturing of any product. When we contribute to the system of ethical consumption, our dollars benefit the world socially, environmentally and economically.

The main issue with buying brand new clothing as often as Americans do is the environmental impact it has. According to an article in Environmental Health Perspectives by Claudio Luz, manmade fibers such as polyester produce volatile pollutants into the air and water where it is being manufactured. This hazardous practice can significantly affect the environment where production takes place thus creating unsafe working and living conditions.

The negative effects that the manufacturing of new clothing has significantly impacts all aspects of life, including both people and animals. Purchasing from thrift stores can help to slow this generation of hazardous waste and aids in lessening the environmental impact.

Buying secondhand may not seem like a particularly impactful practice at first, but research shows the difference it can make. Luz found that 2.5 billion pounds of postconsumer textile waste is collected for resale. That’s about 10 pounds of clothes for every person living in the Unites States. That is also 2.5 billion pounds of clothes that has been saved from polluting our waterways and landfills.

By now, green consumerism might seem like a no-brainer, right?

One of the best and easiest ways to get involved in this practice is by buying secondhand clothing from your local thrift stores. Places like our community help centers or the Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee are great stores to get trendy, like-new articles of clothing at an affordable price. So, why not save money and help the planet at the same time? Happy shopping.

Be sure to visit the following locations for all of your smart shopping needs:

• Wilson County Community Help Center, 203 W, High St. in Lebanon, 615-449-1856.

• Mt. Juliet Help Center, 3425BN. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

• Goodwill in Lebanon at 1031 W Main St., 615-453-1199.

• Goodwill in Mt. Juliet, 1985 Providence Pkwy., 615-288-2367.

Leslyne Watkins is an intern with UT Extension. She can be reached at 615-444-9584 or via email at lwatkin7@utk.edu. Watkins is currently an undergraduate student at Tennessee Technological University. She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in human ecology with a concentration in child development and family relations.