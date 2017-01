Kraay and the Bear/’Cats skate back into action

Dylan Kraay, a Wilson Central junior, and his Mt. Juliet/Wilson Central hockey team will be back on the ice twice this week. The Golden Bears/Wildcats will face Brentwood at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville and at 9:45 p.m. Friday against Ravenwood at Ford Ice Center in Antioch.